Ryan Day explains Arvell Reese's production dip ahead of Ohio State vs. Michigan
Despite his lack of playmaking in recent weeks, Ohio State coach Ryan Day still expects junior linebacker Arvell Reese to have a productive afternoon when the Buckeyes head to Ann Arbor Saturday attempting to snap a four-game losing skid to the Michigan Wolverines (noon ET, Fox).
Day opened up to the media on Wednesday about several eye-catching topics surrounding "The Game," including the impact he anticipates Reese having against a downhill Wolverines offensive line.
"They certainly need to know where Arvell is on the field because of his versatility and his impact on the game,” Day said.
Reese has 6.5 sacks on the season thus far while falling one total tackle short of 60 entering Week 14. The Cleveland, Ohio, native has secured at least one sack in two of the last five games he has seen time in (Penn State and Wisconsin).
Meanwhile, his best statistical game came against the Illinois Fighting Illini Oct. 11, totaling 1.5 sacks in the 34-16 win.
Therefore, in key spots, Reese has come up large.
Day was open about how good Reese could be following the Buckeyes' Week 1 win against the Texas Longhorns in Columbus.
“His production in the big game and in that spot,” Day said, via Eleven Warriors. “He started before, but not like a full-time starter, I guess is the best way to put it. Where our defensive staff, I think, was creative in what they did. But that's Arvell putting it on the field, and his versatility allows us to do different things with him.”
Reese has even gotten huge praise from the likes of former NFL linebacker and current linebackers coach, James Laurinaitis. Simply put, Laurinaitis said this past spring that Reese's potential is limitless.
“Arvell is so talented," Laurinaitis said, via Eleven Warriors. "Like so talented. His ability to move around and position flex makes him all the more valuable. I think what we’re doing is we’re realizing everything Arvell Reese can do, and it’s a lot. … He’s a special talent.”
Nonetheless, Ohio State will have to come up large defensively as Michigan's offense has continued to make strides over the last several games. It's a game Ohio State can't afford to lose, either, especially considering that if it were to do so, it would be eliminated from Big Ten title contention. It could very well impact its College Football Playoff seeding.
Come Saturday, the college football world will find out if Ohio State can finally break through. For now, though, it remains to be seen.