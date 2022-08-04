Buckeye Report: Observations From Ohio State's First Fall Camp Practice

Ohio State and Notre Dame are going to kick off the 2022 college football season before we know it.

Both teams are now in camp and trying to figure out what they've got internally before turning their attention towards game-planning for September 3.

There's always a bunch of buzz around the beginning of camp with the prospect of a new season and dreams of a national title. But today's first impressions of the Buckeyes were businesslike. Energy, sure. But this team is on a mission to not be left on the outside looking in as they were in 2021.

Andrew Lind and I were able to watch practice this morning along with the rest of the media. Ohio State is opening four of it's 25 practices to media members this fall, including the first two days of camp. Here are our impressions of what we saw today and of Ryan Day's comments afterwards.

-----

-----

-----

