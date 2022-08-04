The Buckeyes are officially back to work.

For the first time this fall, Ohio State got on the field this morning to begin its quest for a 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State is 30 days-to-kickoff with a huge matchup against Notre Dame set to open the season on Labor Day weekend. But all of the work leading up to that game officially starts today.

Day and his wife Nina met briefly with the media on Wednesday morning to establish a $1 million fund at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center for Mental Health Resilience at the university, but today it's back to business.

Head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media on Thursday morning after practice. You can watch his press conference LIVE or ON-DEMAND here.

