Ohio State No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Although the month of July had its fair share of ups and downs, Ohio State still boasts one of the nation’s top-rated classes for the current recruiting cycle.

In fact, the Buckeyes – who hold commitments from 19 prospects – currently sit at No. 2 in SI All-American’s team recruiting rankings. That includes seven prospects who director of recruiting John Garcia has tabbed as “premium” position pledges.

“The Buckeyes just landed their glaring missing piece, at least positionally, in Elite 11 quarterback Brock Glenn,” Garcia said. “Beyond that, Ohio State boasts the top wide receiver haul nationally with Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Bryson Rodgers and Noah Rogers all in the fold.

“Its secondary class is also likely among the country’s best, though Florida native Dijon Johnson will no longer be a part of it after a weekend decommitment. The offensive line and tight end units are also noteworthy to date.”

Ohio State trails only top-ranked Alabama in the rankings, as the Crimson Tide surged in the last month with commitments from several elite prospects, including running back Justice Haynes, offensive tackle Olaus Alinen and safety Caleb Downs, who were all priority targets for the Buckeyes.

Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia round out the top five of the rankings, which are not measured by the number of commitments in any given class or numbers of stars players have, but rather the quality of players, the positions they play and how programs have addressed their needs so far this cycle.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Reveals 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman On Bednarik Award Watch List

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Shocks Wisconsin, 33-29

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Overwhelms Notre Dame, 34-20

2023 Florida CB Dijon Johnson Decommits From Ohio State

2023 Tennessee QB Brock Glenn Commits To Ohio State

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!