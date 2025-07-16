Ohio State Buckeyes' Transfer Projects as Future NFL All-Pro
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports analyzed six years of draft data and NFL player success rates to identify the physical and athletic benchmarks that define All-Pro performers at each offensive position. His research reveals the specific measurements and athletic testing results common among the most elite NFL players.
Among all current college tight ends, Edwards determined Ohio State's Max Klare best matches this proven prototype. The Buckeyes' recent transfer possesses the rare combination of physical attributes that Edwards' analysis shows leads to All-Pro success at the tight end position.
"Klare is not as explosive as [Brock] Bowers or [Colston] Loveland, but he is a well-rounded prospect who has been effective," Edwards explained.
"He transferred from Purdue this offseason after recording 51 receptions for 685 yards and four touchdowns," Edwards added, noting Klare "averaged 6.6 yards after the catch per reception" last season for the Boilermakers.
Klare, the 6-foot-4, 236-pound tight end from Cincinnati, Ohio, began his college career at Purdue after graduating from St. Xavier High School as a three-star recruit.
Klaire showed promise to start his 2023 redshirt freshman season, which was cut short due to a season-ending ankle injury. His breakout season came last year, when the tight end earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors after leading Purdue in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns through the air.
Max Klare was the top tight end in the NCAA transfer portal, according to ESPN rankings, and the 20th overall player in the transfer class, before committing to the Buckeyes in December.