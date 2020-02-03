BuckeyeMaven
Chiefs' Comeback Ruins Super Bowl Week for Nick Bosa

Bruce Hooley

Super Bowl week will always be memorable for former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, but not for the reasons he hopes.

Bosa left the San Francisco sideline at Hard Rock Stadium in tears Sunday after Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes ralled the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the 49ers.

Bosa and his teammates held a 20-10 lead over Kansas City halfway through the fourth period, only to see Mahomes put up three touchdowns in the time that remained.

That kept Bosa from completing a storybook first season that included him winning NFL Defensive Rookie-of-the-Year honors on Friday night.

He earned that award by registering 47 tackles (16 for a loss), nine sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Bosa didn't have much to say after the Super Bowl loss.

Asked how he was feeling, he said, "Pissed."

Asked if Mahomes and Kansas City showed anything the Niners didn't expect, Bosa said, "No."

What was unexpected....an NFL game with zero offensive holding penalties on either team.

Never was that bigger than on the 44-yard Mahomes connection with Tyreek Hill that converted a third-and-15 dilemma to start Kansas City's comeback.

Bosa (97) rushed hard off the right edge and appeared to get held on the play.

That's a frustrating thought for Bosa to ponder during the off-season, as is the treatment he received from former ESPN provocateur Jamele Hill during Super Bowl week.

She went after Bosa for his social media accounts, then lamely tried to retrace her steps when called upon it.

