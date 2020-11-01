BuckeyesNow Players of the Game: Chris Olave and Tommy Togiai

It was a rather impressive night for the Buckeyes in their first road game of the season, flying out of the gate and never trailing en route to a fairly comfortable 38-25 victory at Penn State in Happy Valley.

Ohio State received solid contributions from many individuals on both sides of the ball, but only two standouts earn our post-game recognition here as Players of the Game!

Chris Olave (Junior, WR)

His status was uncertain throughout the week after suffering what appeared to be a head injury last weekend vs. Nebraska, where he absorbed a few big hits from the Husker secondary.

Olave was cleared to play and performed mightily, finishing the night with seven catches for 120 yards and two highlight-reel touchdowns. He also recovered an onside kick as part of the "hands team" near the end of the game.

Tommy Togiai (Junior, DT)

In just his second game as a starter, the Idaho native (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) caused havoc for Penn State's offense line from the opening series on.

He was constantly in the backfield applying pressure, whether it be on running plays or altering Sean Clifford's progression. By the time it was all said and done, Togiai posted a team-high seven tackles and THREE SACKS.

His efforts helped the Buckeye defense limit Penn State to just 3-of-9 output on third down and 22:59 time of possession.

-----

