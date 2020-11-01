SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

BuckeyesNow Players of the Game: Chris Olave and Tommy Togiai

Adam Prescott

It was a rather impressive night for the Buckeyes in their first road game of the season, flying out of the gate and never trailing en route to a fairly comfortable 38-25 victory at Penn State in Happy Valley.

Ohio State received solid contributions from many individuals on both sides of the ball, but only two standouts earn our post-game recognition here as Players of the Game!

Chris Olave (Junior, WR)

His status was uncertain throughout the week after suffering what appeared to be a head injury last weekend vs. Nebraska, where he absorbed a few big hits from the Husker secondary.

Olave was cleared to play and performed mightily, finishing the night with seven catches for 120 yards and two highlight-reel touchdowns. He also recovered an onside kick as part of the "hands team" near the end of the game.

Tommy Togiai (Junior, DT)

In just his second game as a starter, the Idaho native (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) caused havoc for Penn State's offense line from the opening series on.

He was constantly in the backfield applying pressure, whether it be on running plays or altering Sean Clifford's progression. By the time it was all said and done, Togiai posted a team-high seven tackles and THREE SACKS.

His efforts helped the Buckeye defense limit Penn State to just 3-of-9 output on third down and 22:59 time of possession.

-----

You might also like:

Ohio State Cruises Past Penn State in Primetime Test

Ryan Day Post-game Comments vs. Penn State

Justin Fields Speaks About Critical Ohio State Win in Happy Valley

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Holds No. 3 Ranking in Coaches, AP Poll

Buckeyes trail only Clemson and Alabama in the polls, but the gap at the top is very small.

Brendan Gulick

Jonathon Cooper, Tommy Togiai Stuff Penn State Rushing Attack

The Buckeyes defense, especially in the first half, silenced any hope of Penn State moving the ball on the ground.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Off to Historic Start with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson

Justin Fields is leading an Ohio State offense that has plenty of weapons, but Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have emerged as his favorite targets.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 8

Full list of Ohio State players suiting up, and not dressing, with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Offense Impose Their Will on Penn State

The Buckeye offense got off to a fast start and stayed aggressive late in the game as they dominated Penn State on Saturday night.

Brendan Gulick

WATCH: Andre Turrentine Focused on Development, Knows Personal Brand Will Come

Class of 2021 safety remains focused on bettering himself, both on and off the field, before arriving to Columbus.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day on Chaos Before Halftime: "It Was Completely Mismanaged"

Ohio State appeared to have a 21-3 lead at halftime, but they were called out of the locker room to defend one more play before the break. Penn State kicked a 50-yard field goal to make the halftime score 21-6.

Brendan Gulick

Billy Price Back in Starting Lineup, Ready for Another Opportunity with Bengals

Former Buckeye and first-round pick staying prepared to play guard or center in Cincinnati.

Adam Prescott

Big Ten Week 2: Summaries and Highlights Across the League

Massive underdogs winning outright, multiple one-possession battles and another game canceled. Here is your quick review!

Adam Prescott

Justin Fields Discusses Ohio State's Win at Penn State

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields spoke on why the offense has found such a good rhythm early in the year, throwing to Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and more.

Brendan Gulick