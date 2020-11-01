Justin Fields Discusses Ohio State's Win at Penn State

Justin Fields had another spectacular performance on Saturday night, as the Buckeyes knocked off the Penn State Nittany Lions in an empty Beaver Stadium. Fields finished the game 28-of-34 for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Considering the circumstances, it was one of the best performances of his college career.

Here are some highlights from Fields' post-game session with the media.

On why the offense is in such a groove

“I think it is the work from the off-season, we got a lot of time working with Coach Day individually. I think me and the receivers being on the same page is why we are having so much success right now ... I think we did a lot of stuff better but, to be honest I am just happy that we won the game. I think we did a lot of things well today but, ultimately I am just happy that we won.”

On coach Ryan Day calling an aggressive game

“Yeah I think Coach Day is a great coach, and he has trusted us and that just comes from practicing and doing those things in practice. If we do it in practice then we do it in the game, and that gives him more trust and we can make those calls in those certain situations ... I feel very confident, I mean, just going back to what I said earlier I think we put in so much work in the off-season, I worked my butt off just trying to get better in each aspect of the game so I think it is paying off right now.”

On his accuracy through two games and how he reacts to the very few missteps the offense has had in the passing attack

“I’m not blind to the fact that Quarterbacks are going to have incomplete passes during games, but just when I do have an incompletion it’s important to move onto the next play and I just try to take one play at a time and do my best to execute that one play that was just called.”

On throwing to Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who both had 100+ receiving yards for the second straight game

“Of course those two are talented, they definitely make my job easier by the way they perform on the field, I’m just glad they are on my team, I’m glad I get to throw those guys the ball.”

“I feel comfortable throwing those guys the ball. Chris is a very fast guy on the outside and I trust him. When I throw the ball up and he is on 1-on-1 coverage, it is usually either him or nobody coming down with the ball, so I put my full trust in Chris and he is a great player and a great receiver.”

