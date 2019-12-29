Clemson Holds Off Ohio State to Win Fiesta Bowl

A season seemingly destined to place Ryan Day's first year as Ohio State head coach atop all the other seasons of distinction in OSU history instead ending suddenly and stunningly in a 29-23 loss to No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.

Justin Fields, who threw only one interception all season, threw two against the defending national champion Tigers, including the clincher with 37 seconds left.

Fields was looking for Chris Olave from the Clemson 30, but Olave broke left and Fields threw to the middle of the field, where the Tigers intercepted.

The 30th consecutive victory for coach Dabo Swinney's team moves them into the national championship game Jan. 13 against LSU, which hammered Oklahoma in the other Playoff semifinal.

Fields finished 30-of-46 for 320 yards, with one TD.

J.K. Dobbins gained 174 yards on 18 carries, but had only 30 yards after injuring his ankle in the third quarter.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence led his team 94 yards to take the lead in the final two minutes.

He finished 18-of-33 for 259 yards and rushed 16 times for 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.

OSU embarked on its potential game-winning drive from its 25 with 1:49 left, trying to overcome a 29-23 deficit that resulted from Travis Etienne's 34-yard touchdown catch with 1:49 left.

That culminated a four-play drive by the Tigers, but Ohio State started just as promptly in response.

Fields found Dobbins with three swing passes and hit K.J. Hill for 13 yards to move quickly inside the Clemson 30 with 43 seconds left.

That's where Fields and Olave miscommunicated and Clemson free safety Nolan Turner intercepted in the end zone, ending the Buckeyes' hopes for a thrilling comeback.

Clemson gained the chance to take the lead by holding on third-and-five with 3:53 left, denying Austin Mack the three additional yards he needed to sustain the drive after a catch at the Tigers' 39.

OSU elected to punt, giving the Tigers the ball at the 6-yard line with two timeouts and 3:07 left to drive for a go-ahead field goal.

Instead, the Tigers used just four plays to go 94 yards for a touchdown.

Lawrence passed for 11 yards to Justyn Ross, ran for 11 himself to go over 100 yards for the game, then found Amari Rodgers over the middle.

He slipped a tackle from Jeff Okudah at midfield and gained 38 yards to the 34-yard line with 2:06 left.

Etienne covered the distance that remained on the next snap, taking a short pass behind the OSU defensive line and speeding through the secondary to get in the end zone for the third time.

The Tigers tried to pad their resulting 27-23 lead to six points, and got that when Tee Higgins got away from Okudah to catch the two-point pass from a scrambling Lawrence.

OSU shook off a streak of 21 straight Clemson points that erased a 16-0 second-quarter deficit to re-take the lead with 11:46 left on Fields' 23-yard touchdown pass to Olave.

Olave got free over the middle with Clemson's defense crowding the line on fourth-and-one, anticipating a Dobbins' or Fields run.

Ohio State will forever lament its missed opportunities that undermined its chance of getting to the national championship game.

The Buckeyes' early 16-0 lead could have been much larger had they not settled for three Blake Haubeil field goals inside 35 yards.

Two of those came after near Fields touchdowns to Dobbins, who earlier scored on a 68 yard run and broke off another 64-yarder inside the 10.

Replay overruled a Dobbins 5-yard TD catch because the football hit the ground and slid down his leg in the end zone.

Shortly after that, Dobbins dropped a screen floated to him in the left flat with three blockers to clear the one Clemson defender in the 20 yards separating him from the goal line.

Those mistakes weren't the extent of the Buckeyes' self-inflicted damage.

Midway through the third quarter, with Clemson punting from its 15, Cameron Brown roughed Will Spiers to sustain a drive that two plays later resulted in Travis Etienne scoring on a 53-yard screen pass.

As much as that hurt, it wasn't the last debilitating mental blow to the Buckeyes.

Replay overturned Fuller's scoop-and-score touchdown the next time Clemson had the ball, denying OSU what appeared a touchdown when Okudah stripped possession from Ross at the Clemson 25.

The Buckeyes' 16-0 second-quarter lead evaporated in a flurry of two Clemson touchdowns in a span of just 1:35.

OSU gave the Tigers a second chance to score its first touchdown, converting a third-down incompletion into a first down when cornerback Shaun Wade slammed into Lawrence and drew a targeting call.

That continued the possession and Clemson pounced.

Amir Riep replaced Wade and, on second down, Lawrence returned from a brief medical check on the sideline and went deep. That drew pass interference and a provided a Clemson first down at the OSU 16.

Etienne took it from there, avoiding Fuller and Malik Harrison on third-and-2 from the 7-yard line to knife into the end zone and get Clemson within 16-7 with 2:45 left in the half.

Ohio State tried to run out the clock, but Dobbins came up short on third down and Clemson took over with 1:55 left.

It took the Tigers less than a minute to get within 16-14.

Lawrence converted third-and-10 with a throw to Ross, then broke OSU's heart with a 67-yard run on a quarterback draw.

He broke free up the middle, juked safety Josh Proctor and Fuller, then outran Barron Browning to the end zone.

The Tigers made it 21 straight points right after that, cashing in another second chance off the personal foul of their punter and Etienne's 53-yard catch and run with a screen pass.