Ohio State Buckeyes Defensive Leader Ends Up with NFC Squad in NFL Draft
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive leader linebacker Cody Simon is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals. The NFC West squad drafted the former high school standout, who began his college career as a backup and special teams contributor before earning team captain honors, in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Simon quickly became the “quarterback” of a defense that ranked first nationally in total yardage and scoring defense, demonstrating his leadership and ability to unify his teammates. Simon tallied 112 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and seven sacks during his senior season at Ohio State.
Simon’s football IQ is a clear strength, enabling him to quickly read plays, communicate necessary adjustments, and maintain correct positioning. He is a disciplined and physical tackler, and particularly effective against the run, taking smart angles and seeking out contact.
Simon’s athletic testing was solid but not exceptional. He lacks the top-end speed and explosiveness of some NFL linebackers, which may limit his potential as an immediate full-time starter.
Despite any physical limitations, Simon is best characterized by his intangibles. Selected with the No. 115 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Simon is expected to be an immediately valuable special teams contributor and a reliable backup linebacker with starting potential.
His football IQ, leadership, and work ethic provide a high floor, even if his athletic ceiling isn’t elite. For the Arizona Cardinals, Cody Simon is a smart, dependable addition to the roster.