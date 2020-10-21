SI.com
Freshmen Mitchell Melton, Cody Simon Receiving Early Praise in Linebacker Room

Adam Prescott

The 2020 Ohio State linebacking group features a slew of veterans with the likes of Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Pete Werner and Justin Hilliard. The unit, expected to anchor the defense early and often this season, also features junior such as Teradja Mitchell and Dallas Gant striving to make larger impacts.

The next wave of talent at the position has also arrived and is already grabbing attention. Co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, when asked about some up-and-comers during Wednesday’s media session, was quick to toss out freshmen Cody Simon and Mitchell Melton.

Mattison, in his second year with the Buckeyes, noted the pair as “two guys that are going to be really good” and “you can already tell with the way they show up every day.”

Melton and Simon - 2020 Recruits

Both youngsters were certainly ranked a bit differently in this recent 2020 recruiting cycle. Simon (Jersey City, N.J.) was ranked No. 75 nationally, No. 4 at inside linebacker and the top player in New Jersey coming out of St. Peters Prep High School. He was the sixth-highest rated commit in Ohio State’s group.

Melton (Olney, Md.) was not situated quite as high on the same list, coming in at No. 350 nationally, the N0. 24 outside backer and 15th in the state of Maryland. Nevertheless, all of those numbers and statuses go out the window once you step foot on a college campus.

“Both guys are unbelievable players and great athletes,” said Borland, a 3x team captain at the position. “The most impressive part is how fast they have picked up on our defense. A lot of times, guys flash as freshmen unknowingly by making plays but don’t really see the big picture of knowing what they are actually doing. Those two can sit back in the classroom and answer every question. It’s a great testament to what they are doing already.”

Both Simon and Melton will get to watch and learn this season from veterans, also maybe getting a chance to contribute on special teams, while building for what appears to be a very bright future in Columbus.

