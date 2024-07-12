College Football Analyst Ranks Ohio State Buckeyes No. 1
As the new season approaches with each passing day, the Ohio State Buckeyes continue to get a lot of respect due to the strength of their returning group. In addition to numerous star players returning to the 2024-25 roster, the Buckeyes have plenty of young talent which makes for a loaded roster.
A former Alabama quarterback actually ranked the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1 in his most recent college football preseason rankings.
Greg McElroy is a college football analyst for ESPN and also hosts a podcast called Always College Football. After providing his Top 25 for the coming season, a graphic with all of the team's logos was posted on X on Thursday.
The Big Ten holds two of the top three spots in McElroy's rankings with the Buckeyes at No. 1 and the Oregon Ducks at No. 3. The Penn State Nittany Lions also manage to crack the Top 10 with the No. 8 spot. Michigan ends up being the only other Big Ten team in his Top 25 though after slotting in at the No. 11 slot.
Despite the Big Ten controlling the very top of the rankings, the SEC has 10 teams in McElroy's Top 25. Georgia sits between the Buckeyes and Ducks at No. 2, while the newly-added Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide take No. 4 and No. 5. Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Auburn all represent the SEC as well in these rankings.
Even with this list being heavily SEC focused, the respect for a few Big Ten programs by McElroy is evident. Ohio State and Oregon have been dueling on the recruiting trail for members of the 2025 class and they have a chance to battle for the Big Ten title this coming season.
The Ohio State at Oregon clash on October 12th just keeps looking better and better for neutral college football fans. For the Buckeyes, it will be a tough test in Eugene but one with a sweet opportunity for revenge after a loss to the Ducks in non-conference play two seasons ago.