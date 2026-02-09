Three Ohio State Buckeyes Entering Make-or-Break Offseasons

The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a critical period for the program.

Following a disappointing conclusion to the 2025 campaign, where the Buckeyes fell to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten title game and in the opening round of the College Football Playoffs, questions are rising about whether the program could take a step back next season. Adding to the challenge, Ohio State will lose multiple players to graduation and the 2026 NFL Draft.

In response, the coaching staff will need to rely on new faces and strong offseason development to maintain the program’s momentum.

Here are three players facing make-or-break offseasons for Ohio State:

1. Isaiah West - Sophomore Running Back

Bo Jackson is the clear-cut No. 1 option for the Buckeyes out of the backfield, but West has a chance to split time with him heading into 2026.

In his freshman season, West played a good chunk of time, suiting up for 10 games in the scarlet and gray. He rushed the ball 59 times for 310 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

He played behind Jackson, veteran C.J. Donaldson and sophomore James Peoples, but in the glimpses the public received of him, West was by far the best option outside of Jackson. He's explosive, athletic and most importantly, runs with confidence.

With the Buckeyes needing to see more consistency from the running back room, West will have a chance to immediately jump up the depth chart this offseason and slide in right behind Jackson.

If he's able to make a good impression and show signs of growth in knowing the Buckeyes' system, Jackson and West will likely end up being the top two out of the backfield next season.

2. Earl Little Jr - Senior Safety (Transfer)

The three-time transfer hasn't had an issue immediately adapting to a new program. After playing for Alabama for his first two years of college ball, then transferring to Florida State, he'll play his final year of college ball in the Buckeye State.

As mentioned, the program is losing countless players to the upcoming draft, and the safety position is losing a big one: Caleb Downs. Little Jr. will have to take over the reins of the defense, which he's proven he can. Last year, he posted 76 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles, combining good play in the rushing and passing game.

He's going to be competing, though, with Duke transfer Terry Moore for a majority of the time at the safety position. While they both will likely end up being on the field together an awful lot, Moore suffered an injury in 2024 that ruled him out for all of 2024. He may not be the previous player he was, which is why the Buckeyes need Little Jr. to show consistency and reliability as the team's future No. 1 defender.

3. Connor Hawkins - Sophomore Kicker (Transfer)

The kicker position has been a major issue for the program for the past few seasons. In the Big Ten title game and CFP, then-starter Jayden Fielding missed two momentum-shifting kicks, ultimately contributing to the Buckeyes' losses. Now, with them bringing in a younger, more consistent kicker in Hawkins, the Buckeyes will hopefully not have to worry about missing kicks.

In 2025, Hawkins played with Baylor, making 82% of his field goals and 100% of his extra points, while also tacking on a few game-winners. He was a bright spot for Baylor, and his loss has caused countless close to the program to be jealous of what the Buckeyes got.

Not only is this a big offseason for Hawkins to lock down the job, but also to reinstate trust in the team's special teams unit.

Throughout the spring, each of these players will have an opportunity to acclimate themselves with the program and hopefully end up solidifying a spot on the coaching staff's good list.

The first chance to see the Buckeyes in game action will be on Saturday, April 18, at The Shoe in Columbus. This will serve as the annual Scarlet and Gray scrimmage.