College Football's Return Takes Massive Step Forward

The possibility of a college football season officially took a huge step forward on Thursday.

The NCAA DI Football Oversight Committee passed a recommendation allowing coaches to officially begin formal organized team practices on July 13th, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. The committee's recommendation still needs to be approved by the NCAA DI Council, but that's not anticipated to be an issue. The council meets on June 17.

The Buckeyes spring practices were cut drastically short because of the CoVID-19 pandemic outbreak. They only practiced three times - March 2, 4 and 6 - before the university ceased all team activities and college athletics came to a screeching halt. So the coming weeks will be crucial for players and coaches to get up to speed.

Starting June 1 until 25 calendar days before the school's first permissible preseason practice date, student-athletes may only participate in voluntary workouts or nonphysical activities. Many of the Buckeyes reported to campus Monday to begin those voluntary workouts in small groups.

Meanwhile, required summer athletics activities may begin 25 days prior to the first preseason practice. During that period, student-athletes may spend six hours per week with strength coaches and no more than two hours per week with coaches for film study.

Teams can start required walk-thrus and meetings 14 days prior to the first preseason practice date. Players cannot surpass 20 countable hours per week in this two week period, with two mandated off-days. They can split their time between the weight room, meetings, walk-thrus (with a football) and film review, but they must follow several stipulations.

As the schedule currently stands, Ohio State is set to open the season on Saturday, September 5 against Bowling Green. That means they can open preseason camp officially on Friday August 7.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!