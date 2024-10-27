College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff Tailgate Info for Ohio State vs. Penn State
After the Ohio State Buckeyes skimmed past the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 9, head coach Ryan Day and his squad will have another big game on Saturday when they travel to Penn State.
Even though there is a ton of hype behind the contest between two of the best teams in the Big Ten Conference, all eyes will be on the Buckeyes. For the first time in program history, Penn State will host both ESPN College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
This is the first time since September that both pregame shows will be at the same school, according to Awful Announcing. Both ESPN and FOX were at the Texas vs Michigan showdown that occurred in Week 2 of the 2024 College Football season, when the Longhorns stormed passed the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, 31-12.
The Buckeyes are coming off a close victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 9, 21-17. Despite quarterback Will Howard playing a solid game and OSU's defense having a bounce-back game against the Cornhuskers, Ohio State's run game was unable to generate any production. On the ground, the Buckeyes managed to rush for 64 yards on 31 attempts.
Both teams will likely have to deal with injuries that could effect the outcome of the contest. Redshirt junior Zen Michalski, after filling in for starting left tackle Josh Simmons, suffered an injury in the fourth quarter. For Penn State, quarterback Drew Allar went down with an injury in the second quarter in Week 9 against Wisconsin, forcing sophomore Beau Pribula to finish the contest.
Ohio State has opened up as -3.5 point favorites against Penn State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
