Ryan Day Reveals Biggest Improvement Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Must Make This Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes return quarterback Julian Sayin this season and coach Ryan Day knows full well he will need Sayin to be at his best to make the College Football Playoff.

But even more specifically, Day told reporters Tuesday at spring practice how much he would like to see from Sayin from a growth and development standpoint: being less of a stationary quarterback.

Ryan Day said Julian Sayin needs to make plays with his legs for Ohio State to be successful this season. “We know that’s the X-factor that has to show up this year,” Day said. — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) March 10, 2026

“We know that’s the X-factor that has to show up this year,” Day said.

Day isn't wrong. In fact, Sayin's numbers from last season leave no other indication than Day wanting Sayin to use his legs more to escape the pocket. Sayin had negative rushing yards last year despite carrying the ball 42 times.

Despite a stellar 32-to-eight touchdown-interception ratio, Sayin was sacked 16 times as 10 of them combined came in losses to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers and national champion runner-up Miami Hurricanes in back-to-back Big Ten title and College Football Playoff games respectively.

Day recognizes that it isn't a recipe for winning, much less winning a national title, which is what the Buckeyes did two seasons ago

"That's the No. 1 goal and focus," Day told ESPN of a complete program buy-in. "And you have to win in order to continue doing that. It's not about the championships, as much as so many people want to focus on that -- that's just the prerequisite."

Nonetheless, though, it's clear Sayin and Day want to maintain the report they have and they also want to remember that the same common goal is true, which is winning the national championship.

Of course, it's going to take more than one player to get it done, but having a sense of purpose within the quarterback position for someone like Sayin is critical, especially given how good of a team Ohio State is and can continue to be under Day's stewardship.

If anything, Day's words in March could pay huge dividends in April as spring ball continues to go along side the season starting in the fall with several huge marquee games early on in the schedule.

Its first major test will see it travel to Austin to play quarterback Arch Manning and the SEC's Texas Longhorns, a team it defeated in Columbus this past season when both teams were at the height of college football. There's no reason to believe it won't be anything similar again, if not better than last year's meeting.

For now, though, it's up to Sayin to follow Day's guidance.