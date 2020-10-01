SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Punter Drue Chrisman Named Semifinalist for William C. Campbell Trophy

Adam Prescott

Ohio State senior punter Drue Chrisman has been selected as one of 199 semifinalists across the country for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The award is presented annually to an outstanding senior scholar-athlete through the National Football Foundaiton (NFF) and College Football HOF.

The NFF Awards committee will pick a winner come December from a shortened list of 12-15 individuals, each of whom receives $18,000 toward a postgraduate scholarship. Last season, defensive back Jordan Fuller (now with the Los Angeles Rams) represented the Buckeyes as a finalist.

Criteria for the award includes a minimum grade-point average of 3.20 and combines notable accomplishments on the field with academic success and exemplary off-the-field leadership/citizenship.

Drue-Chrisman-MSU-PostGame

Chrisman (Lawrenceburg, Ind./Cincinnati LaSalle High School) holds a 3.334 GPA and graduated this past December with his degree in consumer and family financial services. He is now pursuing a second undergraduate degree from Ohio State majoring in human development and family science.

The 6-foot-3 special teamer ranks fourth in Ohio State history with a career punting average of 43.9 yards, and sits third all-time in number of punts placed inside the 20-yard line (72). A 2x All-Big Ten selection, he has twice been a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which recognized the nation’s top punter.

Off the field, he’s gained notoriety for his bottle-flipping talents that have since helped raise more than $15,000 for the World Wildlife Fund’s Australia brushfire relief efforts during a 24-hour flipping marathon. In January, he flipped 16-ounce water bottles for 24 hours as a live stream audience on YouTube watched – and donated. He estimates that he flipped at least 30,000 bottles to get to his total of 22,067 successful flips.

Vut those initiatives are topped by his endeavor of growing his hair out for a full year in 2016, and later donating it to Pantene Beautiful Lengths in honor of his grandmother, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Chrisman will be vying to become Ohio State’s 23rd NFF National Scholar-Athlete overall, and just the program’s third winner of the Campbell Trophy (Bobby Hoying in 1995 and Craig Krenzel in 2003.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Linebacker Overview: Thoughts from Al Washington, Entering Second Year with Buckeyes

Position group features experience atop the depth chart, with many up-and-comers also working to make an impact.

Adam Prescott

Chris Olave: "I Would Have Come Back... That's a Guarantee."

Junior wide receiver looking to produce more than catches and touchdowns in 2020.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Women's Basketball Receives Early Recognition

Buckeyes land in ESPN's "Way Too Early" Top-25 Rankings. Plus, Minnesota's Rashod Bateman is back at wide receiver while Penn State's Micah Parsons will not return.

Adam Prescott

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

With Ohio State Football returning in a few weeks, we are wrapping up our virtual season by the end of September. Check out the simulated games here.

Eddie Marotta

Larry Scott Suggests Eight-Team Playoff, Idea Denied at Wednesday Meeting

Pac-12 commissioner pitched idea of expanding CFP this season, but motion was not approved by management committee.

Adam Prescott

Big Ten Partners with Biodesix and Quidel

Companies will help the conference distribute and oversee rapid antigen testing this football season.

Adam Prescott

NFL Fantasy Football: Starters, Sleepers and Sits for Buckeyes in Week 4

Former Ohio State players that are automatic locks, interesting sleepers and better on the bench this week. Read more here!

Jake Hromada

Recruiting: Top 2022 Target Caleb Burton Out for Season

Elite wide receiver prospect, and Buckeye target, to miss remainder of his junior season following knee injury sustained in first contest.

Adam Prescott

What Might Senior Demario McCall Deliver in Final Season?

Fifth-year journeyman, capable of contributing all over the field, is striving to finally break through in his last go-around.

Adam Prescott

Chase Young Expected to Miss Sunday's Game in Baltimore, Considered Week-to-Week

Rookie defensive end suffered "moderate groin strain" in the first half at Cleveland this past weekend.

Adam Prescott