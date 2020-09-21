Ohio State is No. 2 in ESPN Power Rankings

The two best teams in ESPN’s college football power rankings have not even played a game yet - and one of those two teams happens to be Ohio State.

With the Buckeyes set to play again this fall, ESPN has tabbed Ohio State as the No. 2 ranked team in its week three power rankings. The rankings were released following yesterday’s slate of games.

It’s been a great week for the Buckeyes. First the Big Ten announced its plan to return to action, then Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade opted back in and yesterday the 2020 schedule was released. ESPN’s Chris Low, who composed the rankings, noted Davis and Wade returning as a big reason why he has OSU in the No. 2 slot.

Here’s Low’s explanation for why the Buckeyes are No. 2:

“The Buckeyes are hoping to get the band back together as they point toward their opener against Nebraska and another run at the national championship.

“Cornerback Shaun Wade and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, both projected first-round NFL draft picks, are planning to return after initially opting out for this season,” Low continued. “When you throw in quarterback Justin Fields, good luck finding a better quarterback/offensive lineman/cornerback trifecta on one team in college football.”

The top five features a few familiar College Football Playoff faces including Alabama (ranked No. 1), Clemson (3), Oklahoma (4) and Notre Dame (5). The only other Big Ten team to find its way into the top ten is Penn State at No. 9. Wisconsin (12), Michigan (16) and Minnesota (21) are the other teams listed from the Big Ten.

Ohio State will open the season up in Columbus on Oct. 24 against the Cornhuskers.

