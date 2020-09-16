The good news for Ohio State football fans keeps getting better.

According to Buckeye Scoop, All-American guard Wyatt Davis is coming back to Columbus to play this season after previously declaring his intentions to leave the team and train for the NFL Draft.

Davis and Ohio State have yet to confirm the news publicly.

“My family and I were waiting to hear any good news that there would be a possibility to play in the fall,” Davis told Yahoo Sports last Friday when he opted to skip the 2020 season. “As the weeks went on, after the initial cancellation, the news didn’t seem in favor that we would have an opportunity to play for a national championship if there was a season. At this point, my family and I made the decision that it would be my best decision to take the next step.”

“It’s really heartbreaking,” he said. “I believe that we would have won the national championship this year. It’s really unfortunate. I feel for all those guys, especially the younger players going into this year having that taken away from them. It’s tough, but we are in a pandemic. It’s just really unfortunate. We had something really special.”

Davis' impact on the offensive line can't be understated. He is a projected first round pick and he anchored a line last season that saw J.K. Dobbins and Justin Fields run wild. The Buckeyes finished 2019 No. 3 in the country in scoring offense (46.9 points/game), No. 5 in rushing offense (266.7 yards/game) and No. 4 in total offense (529.9 yards/game).

He earned First Team All-American honors last year from three different media outlets, while taking Second-Team All-American recognition from three others. He was also the only active player in the conference to be recognized by the Big Ten Network on the Big Ten First Team All-Decade.

