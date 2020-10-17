SI.com
Buckeye Trio Earns Preseason Recognition from Big Ten

Adam Prescott

The Big Ten Conference announced its preseason football honors to begin the weekend, its last before finally starting the 2020 campaign, and a trio of Ohio State Buckeyes earned recognition on the short list.

A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, which features five representatives from both the East and West Divisions. The talented slate included four returning All-Americans and eight that have previously garnered all-league honors.

The Buckeyes were, not surprisingly, represented by quarterback Justin Fields, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade. All three have previously been mentioned as preseason All-Americans.

EAST DIVISION
DE - Kwity Paye, DE (Michigan)
OG - Wyatt Davis, OG (Ohio State)
QB - Justin Fields, QB (Ohio State)
CB - Shaun Wade, CB (Ohio State)
TE - Pat Freiermuth, TE (Penn State)

WEST DIVISION
WR - Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)
QB - Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)
LB - Paddy Fisher (Northwestern)
WR - Rondale Moore (Purdue)
LB - Jack Sanborn (Wisconsin)

Seven total schools helped compile this list, which also encompasses a pair of returning Big Ten special-award winners in Fields (Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year) along with Bateman (Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year).

Ohio State, finishing 13-1 a year ago following the disappointing College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson, will be back on the field one week from today. Kickoff against Nebraska in the Horseshoe is slated for 12 p.m.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

