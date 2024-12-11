Former Ohio State Running Back Enters The Transfer Portal
A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after seeing limit time during the 2024 College Football Season.
College football insider Pete Nakos reported on Tuesday that former Ohio State and Kentucky Wildcat running back Chip Trayanum has entered the transfer portal.
The former four-star running back out of Akron, OH began his colligate career at Arizona State. Trayanum played two season for the Sun Devils, rushing for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns on 127 carries. He would then enter the transfer portal for the first time and come back home to Ohio State after the 2022 season.
Despite being a highly-touted running back with two years of college experience under his belt, Trayanum intended on becoming a linebacker with the Buckeyes, as he played on both sides of the ball in high school. However, this quickly changed, as he joined the running back room after not seeing much time on defense.
Trayanum spent two seasons with the Buckeyes, with most of his production coming in the 2023 season. He finished with 85 carries for 373 yards and three touchdowns last season, including the game-winning touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
With the addition of former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and a healthy TreVeyon Henderson, Trayanum hit the portal for a second time, ending up with the Kentucky Wildcats for the 2024 season. Unfortunately for the Ohio native, he did not get ample playing time this year, as Trayanum ended the season with 19 carries for 101 yards.