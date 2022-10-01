Greg Schiano, Ryan Day Get Into Heated Exchange After Fake Punt

Who knew there would be some drama in a 49-10 game?

With the Buckeyes completely blowing Rutgers out of the water in the fourth quarter, Ohio State intended to punt the ball on fourth and 2 from its own 39 yard line.

But after the Scarlet Knights overloaded a rush from the right hand side of the formation, the Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco saw a ton of open field in front of him and took off scampering up the right sideline. It was clearly not a designed fake punt.

Mirco, who had long since picked up the first down, stepped out of bounds at the Rutgers 39-yard line and was subsequently hit by Rutgers' Aaron Cruickshank ... and a complete malay ensued. Cruickshank was ejected for his hit, but that was just the beginning.

The heated exchange took place in front of Ohio State's sideline ... 53 yards away from Rutgers' sideline.

But look who came alllllllllll the way across the field to get in the mix.

Rutgers head coach and former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano.

Suffice it to say Ryan Day was LIVID, especially after Schiano started getting upset with the Buckeyes for faking the punt while leading by 39 points.

However, cooler heads prevailed by the end of the game when the two coaches shook hands at the end of the game. They had a slightly longer-than-normal exchange at midfield and it seemed far more pleasant than their meeting on the sideline.

