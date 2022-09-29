The NFL announced on Thursday morning that former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave has been named the league’s offensive rookie of the month for September.

Olave, who was the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, has hauled in 17 passes for 268 yards in his first three games with the Saints. He trails New York Jets wide receiver and former Buckeye Garrett Wilson by one reception for the lead among rookies, but leads all rookies in yards.

Interestingly, the last Saints player to be named either the offensive of defensive rookie of the month was Olave’s teammate, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who earned the award twice during the 2017 season on his way to being named the NFL's defensive rookie of the year.

The last former Buckeye, meanwhile, was Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, who was named both the defensive player and defensive rookie of the month in December 2020. He was also the rookie of the year that season, making him the third former Ohio State player in four seasons to capture the award (Nick Bosa, 2019).

Olave is still looking for his first career touchdown, but is hoping to break through when the Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

