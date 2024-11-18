Highly-Touted Ohio State Recruit Announces Decommitment From The Buckeyes

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Zahir Mathis has Decommitted from Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 230 EDGE from Philadelphia, PA had been Committed to the Buckeyes since January



Top 100 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/0XUGIcliyC pic.twitter.com/fVbUBdYvd1