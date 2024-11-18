Highly-Touted Ohio State Recruit Announces Decommitment From The Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes' 2025 recruiting class took a major hit on Monday, as four-star EDGE Zahir Mathis announced his decommitment from the Buckeyes.
Mathis, a talented pass rusher from Pennsylvania, is the No. 6 ranked EDGE in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He announced his commitment to Ohio State earlier this year, and took an official visit during the Buckeyes' matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
However, there is still hope that Mathis recommits to the Ohio State. In his decommitment post on social media, Mathis claimed that the Buckeyes remain as one of the top schools in his recruitment process.
After much consideration I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment and decommit from Ohio State. I appreciate Coach Day, Coach Johnson and all the coaches at Ohio State. They are still a top school for me. This is a life decision. Please respect my decision!- Zahir Mathis via X
The 6-foot-6, 230 lbs prospect currently holds offers from Alabama, Michigan and Texas.
Head coach Ryan Day and the rest of his coaching staff continue to dominate the 2025 recruiting cycle, as the program holds the No. 1 class. Led by quarterback Tavion St. Clair, the Buckeyes have three five-star commits and 13 four-star commits.
While the Buckeyes may have lost a talented EDGE commit, the 2025 recruiting cycle includes multiple four-star commits on the defensive line. Both Zion Grady and London Merritt are top 12 EDGE rushers in 247Sports' Composite Ratings for the 2025 class.