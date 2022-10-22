Skip to main content

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Destruction Of Iowa

Iowa boasts the third best defense in the country, but the Buckeyes scored more points against them than any team had ever scored against Kirk Ferentz.

Ohio State fans aren't too used to watching the Buckeyes win games because of it's defense, but that performance was one Scarlet and Gray fans will remember for a very long time.

Ohio State never allowed Iowa to score an offensive touchdown and the three points they surrendered in the second quarter were in large part due to a questionable defensive pass interference call on a a third down.

In other words, the Silver Bullets nearly pitched a shutout.

It took C.J. Stroud and company a little bit to actually get going against a stout defense. OSU didn't look comfortable and they actually had to play from behind after Stroud fumbled when he was blasted on a sack, which Iowa picked up and scored early in the first quarter.

But Stroud managed the game well and made some outstanding throws in the second half. He finished the game 20-for-30 for 286 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

The defense also forced six takeaways in a game for the first time since 2016.

Here is our Instant Analysis from Saturday's big 54-10 win, streaming live right after the press conferences wrap up.

