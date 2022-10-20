Ohio State landed a commitment on Thursday morning from one of the nation’s top-rated offensive linemen when New Palestine, Ind., four-star Ian Moore pledged his services to the Buckeyes.

“First of all, I just wanted to say thank you to all of the coaches that have taken the time out of their schedules to recruit me and build a relationship with me,” Moore said in a note on Twitter. “With that said, I’d like to announce that I have committed to The Ohio State University.

“I’d like to thank the (Buckeyes’) coaching staff for blessing me with this opportunity. Y’all have made me feel like I have a second family. Can’t wait for the next chapter of my life with y’all.”

The 6-foot-5 and 295-pound Moore, who is considered the fourth-best interior lineman and No. 82 prospect overall in the class of 2024, picked up an offer from Ohio State after impressing offensive line coach Justin Frye during a one-day camp in June.

They initially hit it off because they’re both from the Hoosier State, with Frye being a native of Ellwood, Ind., but their bond has only grown stronger in recent months as Moore took unofficial visits for the wins over Notre Dame on Sept. 3 and Wisconsin on Sept. 24.

Moore now becomes the second member of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class, joining Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. He ultimately picked Ohio State over 22 other offers, including Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin.

