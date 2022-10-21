Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

After being the only team in the country to win its first six games by double digits, Ohio State returns to action on Saturday against Iowa (12 p.m. on FOX), which has one of the nation's best defenses despite a 3-3 start.

The Buckeyes still remember what happened the last time these two teams met, with the unranked Hawkeyes ending their playoff hopes with a 55-24 route in Iowa City in 2017, and revenge is certainly on their mind.

That said, here's how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects this weekend's game to go down:

What's The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Iowa?

IOWA at OHIO STATE – Saturday, 12 p.m. on FOX

Spread: Ohio State (-30)

O/U Total: 49.5

Ohio State Vs. Iowa Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 45, Iowa 6

"The discrepancy between Ohio State's offense and Iowa's offense is staggering. Credit to Tony Gerdeman from Buckeye Huddle for finding these stats:

• Iowa has just five drives of 60 yards or more this season. Ohio State has four games with SIX or more 60-yard drives this season and 29 total drives of 60 yards or more.

• Iowa has four drives of 70 yards or more this season. Ohio State has 26. The Buckeyes have had four drives of 70 yards or more in four of their six games this year.



No matter how deep you pin them, Ohio State has methodically moved down the field and scored. They had three 90-yard scoring drives against Michigan State and I thought the Spartans did a great job making the Buckeyes really work for it.

Since Iowa's last 300-yard passing game on Nov. 23, 2019, the Buckeyes have thrown for at least 300 yards 21 times. Ohio State has thrown 101 TD passes in that span. Iowa has thrown 25 touchdowns in the same span. This is a span of 1,000 passes for the Buckeyes and 867 for Iowa. Basically, every 10th pass for an OSU QB has been a TD. For the Hawkeyes, every 35th pass is a TD.



I know college football is a wild sport and crazy things happen. But unless somehow magically the Buckeyes entire offense is suddenly unavailable, I don't really care how good the Iowa defense has played this year. They literally can't move the ball when they have it and they haven't seen an offense like the one they're about to face. I would consider it a great day for the Hawkeyes to hold Ohio State below their season average of 48.8 points per game. I hope this ends up being a good game, but I doubt it.

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 52, Iowa 3

There’s no doubt Ohio State’s offense is going to be tested by Iowa’s defense, which ranks among the top 10 nationally in almost every statistical category and has allowed more than 10 points just once this season, when the Hawkeyes held Michigan to a season-low 27 points.

To think the Buckeyes will reach or surpass their season average of a nation-leading 48.8 points per game is probably foolish of me, but I can’t help but think of the “scar” that the loss to Iowa in 2017 left on head coach Ryan Day and the other members of the staff who were there that afternoon.

They’ve had to sit with that loss for five years, something that was only made possible by the fact that the 2020 game was cancelled amid the pandemic and then missed the cut when the Big Ten returned with an eight-game conference schedule.

The Hawkeyes are one of just two Big Ten teams – the Wolverines being the other – that won their last matchup with Ohio State, and we already know how focused the Buckeyes will be to right one of those wrongs next month. The same goes for this Saturday.

Simply put, Ohio State’s defense isn’t getting enough attention this week given its counterpart, especially against this putrid Iowa attack. They’ll force a season-high in turnovers, give the offense great field position all afternoon and the Buckeyes will be able to run it up in a victory that will have outsiders questioning how good the Hawkeyes’ defense really is.

-----

