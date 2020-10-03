Sophomore Speedster Jameson Williams Ready to Explode?

There has been plenty of talk in recent weeks about the heralded quartet of incoming Ohio State freshmen receivers looking to make an immediate impact.

We have also profiled up-and-coming sophomore Garrett Wilson moving to the slot, and the return of leader Chris Olave after his 12-touchdown season.

But… what about arguably not just the fastest player on this year’s roster, but one of the fastest Buckeyes ever? That would be 6-foot-2, 188-pound Jameson “Juiceman” Williams out of St. Louis, Mo.

The high school track star set a state record in the 300-meters, breaking the previous mark held by (ironically enough) Buckeye great Ezekiel Elliott. His raw, blazing speed has already drawn several comparisons to Ted Ginn Jr.

Now, the true sophomore is looking to become a more well-round option at receiver as he looks to follow up a solid inaugural season.

“I feel like I’ve been more focused and gotten better at everything,” Williams said. “In the classroom and on the field. It works both ways.”

Williams had six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown as a freshman, with 61 of those coming on a catch-and-run score against Miami (Ohio). He appeared in all 14 games, also contributing nicely on special teams.

“He is a younger athlete quickly maturing into an older athlete,” wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said. “Instead of relying purely on his ability to run, he is developing as a route runner and understanding how to be crafty. He actually loves the contact piece. He operates with a purpose and already has physicality that a lot of receivers don’t have.”

Williams, while naturally gifted, is still fighting for opportunities across a position group with plenty of options on the depth chart. Olave and Wilson are leading the way, newcomers Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were both top-five receivers in their recruiting class, while highly-touted classmates Gee Scott Jr. and Mookie Cooper have also arrived.

But still, you can’t coach speed… and Williams likely has more of that than anyone on the roster.

“I have been trying to put NFL wide receiver games together… take certain things and put them into my game,” Williams added when asked about developing. “I hope it all comes together soon and shows during the season.”

