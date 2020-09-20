Justin Fields Has Maintained Steady Preparation Despite Uncertain Times

The general public might not have seen much (or any) of Justin Fields on a football field this past month, but don’t think the star quarterback hasn’t been grinding. Despite the Big Ten’s initial cancellation of the fall season back on August 11, the Heisman Trophy front-runner has remained locked in on daily improvement.

“We definitely got a lot done when the season was postponed,” Field began. “I met with Coach Day every day to go out on the field and throw. Working 1 on 1, learning a lot, seeing the way he thinks and watches film. Sitting down and communicating on various experiences was great. I went home for maybe a week to see some family, but now I’m back and ready to keep working.”

The Georgia native’s #WeWantToPlay movement, petitioning the Big Ten to reinstate its season, gained national steam and recognition from players and coaches alike. But, in addition, Fields made sure to keep developing chemistry with his receiving corps (7 on 7 and 1 on 1 drills) for whenever a season might happen.

That aerial group recently welcomed four promising wideouts in the 2020 class, a quartet that features Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott Jr. Fields wasn’t shy in boasting about their potential.

“These freshmen have been phenomenal,” the 6-foot-3 signal caller said emphatically. “They are maybe the most polished I’ve seen with my own eyes. Seeing what they can do on the field, and plays they can make, gets me excited to show what we can all do together.”

Now, the dust from an ongoing saga looks to subside as a third Big Ten schedule has been announced for this fall. The Buckeyes are slated to begin their campaign on October 24, at home, against Nebraska. Regardless of what happens, many involved know the 2020 season will be remembered as one for the ages.

“These past few months, and this entire year, has been the first time this ever happened in the world,” Fields said. “The passion from coaches and players will go down in the history books for the way we fought back. There should definitely be a 30 for 30 made if we can finish it the right way and win it all. We have the opportunity back again, so I just hope we deliver a great season.”

