Is Michael Thomas Capable of Even Greater Heights in New Orleans?

About to begin his fifth NFL season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver and Ohio State product Michael Thomas has taken his talents from High Street to the top of the receiving game. The 2016 second-round pick led the league in receptions (149) and receiving yards (1,725) to earn AP Offensive Player of the Year last season. With such an elite start in the NFL, where does Thomas go from here?

One thing is for certain, the Los Angeles native has exceeded pro expectations in an emphatic way. The favorite target for Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, Thomas will most likely surpass 500 career receptions by Thanksgiving (currently at 470) and has over 5,500 receiving yards to his name. In addition, the former All-Big Ten receiver has hauled in 32 touchdowns grabs. Now he begins to set his sites on longevity and possibly a Hall of Fame career himself.

At this rate, it doesn't seem outrageous to think a Canton selection could be in the three-time Pro Bowler’s future. There are currently just 29 receivers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but how does the current stat line of Thomas stack up? Should we really even be talking about a Hall of Fame possibility at this point? Well... out of those 29 HOF receivers, the average total for career receiving yards is 11,101. Only 27 years old, Thomas is halfway to this total with arguably the best years ahead of him...

In addition, Thomas plays for a New Orleans team that is consistently in the discussion for a Super Bowl and currently holds the third-best odds (anywhere from 10/1 to 12/1) to take home the crown in 2020. Gaudy numbers are certainly essential for a Hall of Fame resume but, if Thomas adds a ring(s) to that equation, he would have an impressive case when officially pulling the curtains on his career.

The common theme of a Hall of Fame candidate is longevity and relevance. If Thomas remains healthy and towards the top of the receiving game for years to come, it is certainly feasible to see him selected for pro football’s highest honor. Right now, there are 10 former Buckeyes who have a bust residing in Canton.

