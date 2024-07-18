Ohio Stadium Ranks No.7 In Major Network's Top 25 College Football Stadiums
Recently, there have been some discussions about Ohio State potentially selling the naming rights to Ohio Stadium. If that were to happen, then a lot of money could be generated, but there is an argument to be had that changing the name could take away from the history of such an iconic venue.
Speaking of iconic college football venues, ESPN released a Top 25 list for what their staff deems the best of the best when it comes to college football stadiums. The home of the LSU Tigers, Tiger Stadium ended up securing the top spot at No.1. As for Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes, it ranked at No. 7 overall.
Despite making the top 10, "The Horseshoe" was not the first Big Ten stadium to make the list. It actually wasn't even the second or third or fourth. The Rose Bowl, home of the UCLA Bruins and also the host of "The Granddaddy of Them All", the Rose Bowl Game, came in at No. 2.
Michigan Stadium, also known as the "Big House" ranked at No. 3, while Penn State's Beaver Stadium ranked at No. 5. Wedged in between Penn State's home venue and Ohio State's happened to be the Washington Huskies' Husky Stadium. The new Big Ten school's location on the water certainly helped with their spot in these rankings.
Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium took the No. 8 spot, just behind The Shoe.
Although Ohio State fans might not love the spot where their iconic stadium ranked in this list, the reality is that the Big Ten did have a ton of representation. LSU's Tiger Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium were the only two non-Big Ten stadiums in the top eight. Further down the list, Oregon's Autzen Stadium was ranked No. 14, Nebraska's Memorial Stadium ranked No. 16 and USC's Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ranked No. 22.
With nine of the 25 stadiums being in the Big Ten, good luck going on the road in conference matchups. It will be a fun, crazy atmosphere that will make the game more challenging for the road team.