Ohio State Buckeyes' Carnell Tate Is Poised For Breakout Season
The pipeline of top NFL wide receivers from Ohio State has dramatically grown in recent memory. Since 2022, the Buckeyes have had five receivers drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. This trend could continue into next year's draft, as Emeka Egbuka is projected to be the next up.
However, there is one OSU wideout that could join this list in the future. With the lack of veteran depth in the Buckeyes' pass-catching group, Carnell Tate could reach new heights during his sophomore year in Columbus.
Tate, a former five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, was the No. 3 ranked wide receiver and the highest-rated commit in his class. The IMG graduate was compared to Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley due to his crafty route-running and his stellar tracking ability.
As soon as Tate stepped on campus in the spring of 2023, his presence was felt throughout the entire program. He lost his "black stripe" shortly after enrolling at Ohio State.
In a room filled with NFL-caliber talent, Tate managed to carve out playing time in his freshman year with the Buckeyes. The wideout recorded 18 catches for 264 yards in 11 appearances, which was the second most by an OSU true freshman since 2018.
Without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. this year, Tate has a clear path to a breakout season for the Buckeyes. Egbuka is the lone returning pass catcher with significant playing time, and majority of his snaps (60%) came from the slot. Tate will likely have a chance to become Ohio State's primary outside receiver.
Many believe that newly-hired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will focus on running the ball more this season. While Kelly is known for his stout run game, there have been many prolific receivers that have found success under Kelly. During his stint in the NFL, Kelly was the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach when DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin reached the 1,300 receiving mark in 2013 and 2014.
Now that the former UCLA head coach has a plethora of talent at his disposal, like Tate, Kelly can bring a balanced approach to the offense.
The Chicago, Illinois native has continued to impress his teammates, as he recently received high praise from Buckeyes' star cornerback Denzel Burke.
The 6'2", 191-pound wideout has all the tools for success. His ability to get open, along with a massive catch radius will help projected starting quarterback Will Howard in any situation. Look for Tate to step into a massive role for Ohio State this season.