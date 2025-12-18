Ohio State makes more history after All-American selections are revealed

As the defending College Football Playoff Champions Ohio State Buckeyes get set to undertake the pursuit of their first national back-to-back titles in school history, they have a little celebrating to do.

After all, the Buckeyes just achieved a couple of feats that the storied program had never done before.

For the first time in Ohio State’s history, three Buckeyes were named unanimous All-Americans in the same season. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, defensive lineman Kayden McDonald, and safety Caleb Downs were all named first-team All-Americans by the five selectors recognized by the NCAA.

BREAKING: Ohio State has three unanimous All-Americans in the 2025 season — the first time in program history this has ever happened.



This is Downs’ second consecutive year with unanimous All-American status, after accomplishing the same in 2024.

Additionally, linebacker Arvell Reese became a consensus All-American by appearing as a first-team All-American in three of the lists, making the second-team in two others.

In all, seven Buckeyes were named to at least one of the multiple first-team All-American lists, including center Carson Hinzman, linebacker Sonny Styles, and defensive lineman Caden Curry being the others. This total ties the Buckeyes' record for most first-team All-Americans in one year, after the 1974 squad was also distinguished with seven first-teamers.

Also, for the first time ever, two linebackers were named first-team All-Americans for Ohio State in the same season, with Reese and Styles.

Quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Carnell Tate, and offensive lineman Luke Montgomery were among those included as second-team All-Americans on one or more lists.

Counting the 2025 honorees, Ohio State now boasts a total of 98 consensus selections and 42 unanimous All-Americans in its illustrious history. No other program has more unanimous All-American selections in its history than the Buckeyes.

Including Downs, there have been only 31 players in the sports’ history who have obtained unanimous All-American status in more than one season.

In order to achieve unanimous All-American status, a player must be included as a first-team selection on the lists put together by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the Associated Press (AP), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF). Consensus status is achieved by appearing as a first-teamer on at least three of the lists.

Besides the NCAA’s five officially recognized selectors, a host of other media outlets put forth their yearly All-American lists as well, though inclusion on those lists does not count towards unanimous or consensus status.

Ohio State’s next game is the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic to be played on December 31st. There, they will face off against the winner of the Miami vs. Texas A&M matchup in the quarterfinals stage of the CFP bracket.