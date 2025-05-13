Ohio State Buckeyes New Series With SEC Powerhouse Drawing Major Attention
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been looking to beef up their non-conference football schedule, especially after drawing major criticism this past season for not playing any quality program prior to conference play kicking off.
With a Week 1 battle against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns this upcoming season, they will change just that. When it comes to the future though, fans can anticipate a battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide to draw millions of eyes prior to conference play kicks off later this decade.
Many teams, especially during the offseason, start to reveal home-home series well into the future. That's a pretty common situation, and the Buckeyes did just that by releasing the news that they will be taking on Alabama during the 2027-28 seasons.
That series has recently been ranked as the No. 1 upcoming non-conference series by On3's Pete Nakos. Michigan vs. Notre Dame in 2033-24 is next on the list, and it is also the second series of matchups furthest into the future. That said, here's the entire breakdown of the top ten series to keep an eye on.
The Buckeyes getting some love for battling the Georgia Bulldogs at the turn of the decade is notable as well. The Bulldogs have been a powerhouse program for years and should continue to be able to attract top talent. Notre Dame is the main other program that has clear representation, and that could also be factored in by its lack of conference and need to pick up premier non-conference wins to justify its schedule.
Regardless, these are going to be some games that not just fans are excited for, but that every college football junkie should jot down on their calendar. That said, the Buckeyes will kick off their 2025 season with the Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on August 30, a day to go ahead and ensure one doesn't have any other plans for.