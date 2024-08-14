Ohio State Defensive Lineman "As Good As It Gets" Says Former NFL Scout
A big body in the middle of the defensive line, who still has the ability to rush the passer - every NFL team is looking to have at least one of these players on their roster every single year. The Ohio State Buckeyes currently have that exact prototype with Tyleik Williams.
The senior from Manassas, Virginia is currently listed at 6'3" and a hulking 327 pounds. Despite offering the size to plug holes against the run, Williams has been able to display quickness and athleticism during his time with the Buckeyes. Entering the 2024 season, he has 90 total tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks in his Ohio State career. Last season, Williams was named to the second team All-American defense.
Even though the 2024 season has not yet started, NFL scouts are already watching film to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft. One former scout happened to be watching some Tyleik Williams film on Wednesday and gave the Ohio State big man some praise.
Jim Nagy spent 18 years as an NFL scout and currently serves as the executive director for the Reese's Senior Bowl. He posted several clips from the Ohio State game at Notre Dame last season and highlighted what Williams did on each play.
In the first clip, Notre Dame handed the ball off to now Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime. Williams found himself matched up with 2024 NFL Draft No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt. The 6'8", 322-pound offensive tackle is set to be a starter for the Los Angeles Chargers, but at that time Williams managed to get the better of the star offensive lineman. Williams got his left hand extended into the chest of Alt, stood him up and sealed off the edge. When Estime cut in his direction, Williams ripped around Alt and made the tackle.
Despite this first highlight being impressive enough, the next one had Nagy saying this "is as good as it gets" at the defensive tackle position. In the next clip, Williams starts over the right guard and upon the snap, the right tackle crashes inside to double Williams and generate some push. Williams sticks his right foot in the ground, holds his position and as the right tackle moves off Williams, he is left one versus one against the guard. Williams then tosses the guard, plugs the gap in the middle and swallows the running back. Several other teammates join him in making the tackle after he makes the initial contact and stops the running back in his tracks.
Every single year, Nagy sees a ton of NFL prospects come through Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl. With his experience as a scout and taking a close look at prospects every single year, if Nagy is impressed then that should be a major compliment.
Williams will not only be one to watch this season for the Buckeyes, but the likelihood of him being an early-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is very likely.