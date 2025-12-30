Ohio State Backup QB Open to Transfer Portal: 'You've Got to Play'
Lincoln Kienholz was refreshingly candid about his future on Monday.
Ohio State’s backup quarterback was asked about the transfer portal, given that he’s stuck behind Heisman finalist Julian Sayin on the team’s depth chart. He was open about his thinking on the matter, and claimed he’d had conversations with head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler about his next move.
“I’ve definitely had conversations. I’m not 100% sure, but my goal is to go to the NFL, and in order to do that, you’ve got to play,” Kienholz said. “I’ve had conversations with Coach Day, and also with Coach Fessler, a little bit about it.”
Kienholz committed to Ohio State as part of the 2023 recruiting class. He was a four-star prospect out of South Dakota, and 247Sports had him ranked as the No. 11 quarterback in the country. His teammate Sayin was a five-star prospect in the 2024 class. The latter committed to Alabama and enrolled, but transferred to Ohio State after Nick Saban announced his retirement.
Once Sayin was on campus, he became the heir apparent to Will Howard, who transferred in before the 2024 season. Kienholz, a junior, couldn’t unseat Sayin before the 2025 campaign, then watched as the sophomore had a brilliant campaign.
So far in 2025, Sayin has completed 78.4% of his passes for 3,323 yards, with 31 touchdowns and six interceptions. His passer rating was a sparkling 182.1, and his QBR of 90.1 ranked second nationally.
Kienholz has seen action during his three years on campus in Columbus. He has completed 21 of 36 passes (58.3%) for 250 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He has added 68 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
It’s likely Kienholz would garner a lot of interest in the transfer portal. He was committed to Washington until late in his recruiting process. He committed to the Huskies on June 19, 2022, then de-committed on Dec. 14, as he then quickly announced a commitment to the Buckeyes.
At 6’2” and 215 pounds, with dual-threat ability, Kienholz could likely find a place to start in 2026. It might not happen at Ohio State.