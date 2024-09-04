Ohio State Buckeyes Linebacker Recaps Recent Pick Six
Not all that often does a defensive player get the opportunity to score a touchdown. After a 2023 season with only 11 total defensive takeaways, the Ohio State Buckeyes defense asserted their dominance over the Akron Zips on Saturday.
In the 52-6 victory in the season opener, the Buckeyes not only forced three turnovers, but two of which resulted in touchdowns. Caden Curry and a host of defensive linemen forced a fumble which was scooped up by safety Lathan Ransom for a touchdown. Backup linebacker Gabe Powers was the other defender to score, but his touchdown came by way of a pick six.
The junior from Marysville, Ohio, recently appeared on a podcast called The Walk. In that episode, Powers detailed what it was like to witness the ball float up in the air, snag the interception and run into the end zone in Ohio Stadium.
"I kind of hesitated a little bit when I saw the ball pop up because I was running to my coverage, so I was actually just trying to go make a tackle," stated the 6'4", 242-pound linebacker. "Then once it popped off my defensive end's helmet - you know it was a great job by him getting his hands up, getting in the way - once it popped up I knew I had an opportunity to catch it and then when I caught it, all I was thinking about was don't get caught."
As Powers ran into the end zone to add to the Buckeyes' big lead, fans witnessed him staring up at the jumbotron. Powers even elaborated on what was going through his head at that moment.
"So you see I was looking up at the jumbotron making sure no one was behind me," added Powers. "That's what I was really doing."
Not only did Powers make a huge play when given an opportunity in this game, but he also added a tackle to his stat line as well.
With Cody Simon out against Akron and his most recent status being day-to-day, Powers will need to be ready to play once again. Although Sonny Styles, C.J. Hicks and Arvell Reese are ahead of him on the depth chart, Powers certainly made a case for some additional reps against Western Michigan.