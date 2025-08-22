Ohio State Buckeyes Likely Lost Out on No. 1 Class of 2026 Safety Due to NIL
NIL is the name of the game in college athletics. While the Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the best development programs in the country, they clearly don't have the NIL bag that other programs have, with no billionaire alumni stepping up to the plate.
Nonetheless, Ryan Day and company have done a great job at being able to recruit transfer talent and also match that with elite prospects; however, in the last few days and even years, they have dropped the ball on some pivotal prospects. While the headlines did go around of their treasure chest full of money last offseason, that might not be the case as other programs are stepping up to the plate.
First, it was Savion Hiter, who is from Virginia and is heading up north to Michigan to play as a freshman. Hiter is ranked as the top running back in the Class of 2026 and has Ohio State among his final programs. NIL is known to be a factor there.
While the race for Braland Womack might not have been solely driven by NIL, it clearly seems like that could be a factor and lines up with the slew of events at Auburn over the last few days. That said, here is the X post announcing his decision to choose Auburn over numerous other programs, including Ohio State.
To be fair, that should be a factor, and that's how the NCAA has the system set up now. However, over the last few days, the Auburn Tigers as a program have had quite the headlines, reclaiming championships and getting major NIL endorsements. An 8-figure NIL partnership is going to boost what a program can do when it comes to recruiting.
The Buckeyes are going to have to figure out how to recruit, and they're going to have to do that soon. The Class of 2026, while it does have a few studs like Chris Henry Jr., it is largely void of the top-tier recruits that Day and company are used to bringing into Columbus, and Hiter and Womack and the last few straws of the class, although there are a few other top names having yet to recruit.
Day and the Buckeyes have to put together better offers and try to bring in some of the best talent in the country.