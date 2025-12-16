Urban Meyer reveals stunning response from Ryan Day on Buckeyes loss to Indiana

A perfect season evaporated in front of the Ohio State Buckeyes' eyes in Indianapolis two weeks ago as they lost the Big Ten Championship game to the Indiana Hoosiers 13-10.

Now entering the College Football Playoffs, the Buckeyes are entering humbly at No. 2, with their sights set on getting back to the national championship game.

In a recent conversation, former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer spoke with Day about the loss, and the coach offered an interesting perspective on it, while Meyer shared his thoughts on the team.

"He said I think this is kind of what we needed," Meyer said. "You know last year, if you're a coach and I say this all the time. If you're coaching a locker room of grown ass men, I mean like older, mature guys, and that's what they had last year, that was the most mature group and you know Wolverines did it two years ago with a mature team. The Buckeyes did it last year. I just don't know. This is the first time. They got a young quarterback and he did not play expectional that day. Their offensive line against Indiana, five sacks. The first half they still have two best receivers maybe in the game, so it's going to be all about the matchup. They're going to either have Miami or A&M. At this point, if it's a mature locker room that goes to work and plays to their potential, there's a great chance they can win this thing out. If it's a younger team, they won't."

This is a different Buckeyes team from the one that played in the playoffs last season, with Julian Sayin leading the offense at quarterback and some key pieces gone. Ohio State's offense still has the top weapons in the passing game with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

Matt Patricia is now the defensive coordinator and has changed multiple things about the defense. If there are veteran leaders, it comes from this unit that is playing as well as an NFL defense would with a more mature system they are running.

There shouldn't be any concerns about this team's maturity, since they have already proven they can beat up on teams badly this season. It will come down to how they handle adversity in the postseason, something that the team struggled with in the Big Ten title game.

Now that they have that experience under their belts, they will be adequately prepared for it and can meet the standards they are used to.