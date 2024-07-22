Ohio State Over Texas In National Championship Game Says One Prediction
At the end of the 2014 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes won the very first College Football Playoff ever. That National Championship at the beginning of the 2015 calendar year was the last time the Buckeyes have won it all. It has not been for a lack of talent, but rather the team often just being a few plays away from making it to the title game several times.
Now as the team heads into the 2024 season, the College Football Playoff has changed once again. The new 12-team format opens up the door for even two loss teams to get a realistic shot at winning a championship. The Ohio State Buckeyes have the kind of talent to go undefeated or be only a one loss team headed into the postseason this year. Perhaps this is an opportunity for the Buckeyes to snatch the inaugural 12-team playoff title.
Josh Pate, host of Late Kick Live, believes that this is the year for the Buckeyes. On his show on Sunday, the host made his College Football Playoff predictions and ended with Ohio State defeating Texas in the National Championship Game. Here is how he got to this point:
Ohio State, Texas, Florida State and Oklahoma State claimed the first round byes due to conference championship victories. The four first round matchups then featured No.12 Liberty at No. 5 Oregon, No. 11 Penn State at No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Miami FL and No. 9 Georgia at No. 8 Notre Dame.
Pate then jumped ahead to his final four following two rounds of games played. He was left with No. 5 Oregon versus No. 1 Ohio State and No. 6 Ole Miss vs No. 2 Texas.
"I hate it, I hate it, I hate it," exclaimed Pate.
This is of course because in this hypothetical situation, the Rebels and Longhorns would have already played in the SEC Championship Game. The Ducks and Buckeyes would have already played in not only the regular season, but the Big Ten Conference Championship Game as well.
Pate then had Texas once again beating Ole Miss and Ohio State once again defeating Oregon. The Buckeyes then wrapped up the first 12-team playoff with a championship victory against the Longhorns.
Not only would Ohio State fans be thrilled if this were to happen, but the storylines of Ohio State versus former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers would be huge. A Big Ten Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship would be ideal for Ryan Day and the entire Buckeyes' program.