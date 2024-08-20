Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Scheduling Update For Key Matchup
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will get their first major test of the 2024 season when they travel out to Eugene, Oregon on October 12th. The No. 3 Oregon Ducks will be looking to defend their home turf in a major Big Ten Conference clash, while the Buckeyes look to avenge a loss to the Ducks a few seasons ago.
The anticipation for this game is massive and Joel Klatt may have added to the excitement. The FOX college football analyst revealed that this game will be televised by NBC, while making a guest appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. This means that the kickoff time should be 7:30 PM ET.
Although Ohio State, Oregon nor NBC have confirmed this, Klatt is certainly plugged in with the broadcasts of college football games.
If this does end up being confirmed soon, the Buckeyes will at minimum have two night games during the regular season. The Western Michigan game at Ohio Stadium for Week Two has a confirmed kickoff time of 7:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
The rumors as of late have been that Ohio State's game at Penn State will not be a night game due to no white out scheduled. As for the potential of any other night games, that is to be seen. So far only three games have confirmed times and that is Week One, Week Two and the regular season finale against Michigan on FOX at noon.
This matchup between the Buckeyes and Ducks just keeps generating more and more hype. Can the game match what fans are hoping for in October?
For Ohio State, a win would be massive for their chances of getting a top four seed in the College Football Playoff.