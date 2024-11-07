Ohio State Buckeyes Star Could Be Top 10 Pick In NFL Draft
After a strong showing for the offensive line and entire defense versus the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ohio State Buckeyes stock is on the rise.
As Ohio State climbs to No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, an individual player's NFL Draft stock may be on the rise as well.
CBS Sports released a new 2025 NFL mock draft on Wednesday and the landing spot for wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is rather intriguing. In previous mock drafts by CBS Sports and other outlets, Egbuka has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills to name a few. Most of those picks would likely fall between No. 16 and No. 30 at the moment.
This new edition has Egbuka being selected as early as No. 8 by the Miami Dolphins. Not only would the dangerous receiving weapon be the third wide receiver to come off the board behind Colorado's Travis Hunter and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, but he could be part of a dangerous combination.
At the moment, Tua Tagovailoa has a speedy duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to target. With the age of Hill, the Dolphins may decide to move on this offseason. On the other hand, keeping Hill with Waddle and Egbuka would likely give Miami the strongest wide receiver trio in the NFL.
If Hill is no longer with the Dolphins in 2025, then Egbuka and Waddle would still likely form a strong combination out wide as well. Egbuka's playmaking ability, strength and versatility out wide or in the slot would be complimentary to Waddle's pure speed.
In this mock draft, Egbuka was one of just two Buckeyes to be picked in the first round. Edge rusher Jack Sawyer was linked to the Baltimore Ravens with pick No. 24.
One thing is for sure, regardless of where Egbuka lands, the likelihood of him becoming a top ten selection should be increasing due to his dominance on the field this season.