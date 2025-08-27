Ohio State Buckeyes Take Wildly Unnecessary Shot from Michigan Wolverines Coach
The Ohio State Buckeyes do not have the Michigan Wolverines on their mind right now. They're preparing for arguably the biggest Week 1 game in the modern college football era as the Texas Longhorns come to Columbus Saturday for a battle with the Buckeyes. The No. 3 Buckeyes will be favored against the Longhorns, who have the top Heisman candidate, Arch Manning, leading their offense.
That said, the Wolverines, and their fans (looking at you, Dave Portnoy), seem to keep getting in the Ohio State news cycle. First, it was Portnoy's supposed ban from Ohio Stadium, and now, it is a Michigan coach saying that the Wolverines are better than the Buckeyes.
Knowledgeable fans will know that Tony Alford, who made the quote, was born in Akron, Ohio, and he coached for the Buckeyes from 2015-2023, before becoming the running back coach with the Wolverines. Alford was with Notre Dame for six years prior to joining the Buckeyes. Despite his time with the Buckeyes, he doesn't seem too fond of the program now.
Here's what he ended his press conference with via the Detroit Free Press' Tony Garcia.
Alford didn't want to be there at the media conference, so he was just rambling and happened to touch on the Buckeyes as well, not really prompted by any reporter. But, that is the way of the rivalry. It stems from fans to coaches and to players as well, as fans recently heard Jeremiah Smith give his take on how much he hates Michigan.
That said, the Buckeyes should again be massive favorites this season, even with the game in Ann Arbor. With it being the last game of the regular season for both sides, analysts and coaches should know what to expect. With Penn State at home and Texas at home, while the Buckeyes should have the Michigan game circled, there are numerous other top battles that they'll have prior to help shape their season.
The Ohio State football season kicks off in just days, but that battle with the Wolverines is still months away. The game is scheduled for noon on November 29.