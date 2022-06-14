2022 Big Ten Football Media Days To Be Held In Indianapolis On July 26-27

The two-day event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium for the second straight summer.

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday it will hold its 50th annual media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 26-27.

Coaches and players from Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Northwestern will conduct their in-person interviews on Tuesday, while Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin will have their media sessions on Wednesday.

Head coach Ryan Day and three players typically attend the event, with former offensive tackle Thayer Munford, former tight end Jeremy Ruckert and rising senior defensive end Zach Harrison representing the Buckeyes last summer. This year's representatives will be announced in the coming weeks.

The two-day event was previously held in Chicago, just a short drive from the conference’s headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., but was moved ahead of the 2021 season because of COVID-19 restrictions in the Windy City.

Indianapolis, which has been the site of the Big Ten Championship Game since 2011, also hosted the conference’s media days for men’s and women’s basketball last fall.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Appears To Take Shot At Ohio State’s Academics

Ohio State Alum Rosalind Joseph Named New Track And Field Coach

Pirates Call Up Brother Of Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State Track And Field Coach Karen Dennis Announces Retirement

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Harry Miller Discuss Mental Struggles On ESPN

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Routs Iowa, 83-21

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!