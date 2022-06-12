Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Routs Iowa, 83-21

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 83, Iowa 21 - Oct. 28, 1950

In one of the greatest individual performances in school history, junior halfback/safety/kicker Vic Janowicz accounted for 52 points to lead Ohio State to an 83-21 win over Iowa on Oct. 28.

Janowicz completed 5-of-6 passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns, rushed six times for 30 yards and two scores and returned a punt 61 yards for another touchdown. He also recovered two fumbles on defense, averaged 42.0 yards per punt and set a conference record with 10 extra points.

With the Buckeyes leading 55-0 at the half, head coach Wes Fesler pulled Janowicz and the other starters from the game to keep it from getting out of hand – at least, any more than it already was.

"You might not believe it, but no one hates that big total more than I," Fesler said after the game. "But what could I do? You can’t kick on first or second down or you’re insulting the other team. You can’t tell a boy to go in and not play his best or to drop passes."

Despite a season-opening loss at home to SMU, Ohio State made its way to No. 1 in the AP Poll by mid-November. However, back-to-back defeats at Illinois and against Michigan to close the season cost the Buckeyes a shot at a Big Ten and national title.

The 9-3 loss to the Wolverines is commonly referred to as the "Snow Bowl," with Ohio State's only score of the game coming on Janowicz's 27-yard field goal in the blinding snow. He also punted 21 times for a whopping 685 yards, though a blocked punt recovered in the end zone ended up being the difference in the game.

Janowicz finished the year with 561 passing yards, 314 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns to win the second Heisman Trophy in school history. Fesler, meanwhile, resigned from his post after falling to 0-3-1 against Michigan.

Enter a new coach by the name of Woody Hayes.

Photos courtesy of The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

