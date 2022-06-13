Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates Calling Up Canaan Smith-Njigba, Brother Of Ohio State Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba could make his Major League debut this evening against the St. Louis Cardinals.

As first reported by Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, the Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba, the older brother of Ohio State junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The 23-year-old Canaan Smith-Njigba was selected by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft and was traded to the Pirates in January 2021. He hit .277 with one home run, 19 RBI, 31 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 52 games for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians this season.

Smith-Njigba had reached based safely in 40 of his last 41 games, and his current 29-game on-base streak is tied for the second-longest in the International League this season. That includes going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a triple in the Indians’ 12-7 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday.

Smith-Njigba could make his Major League debut this evening, as Pittsburgh begins a four-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch at Busch Stadium scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. 

The Pirates have not officially announced Smith-Njigba's promotion, thought it’s expected that fellow outfielder Travis Swaggerty will be sent down in a corresponding move. He’s batting just .111 with four strikeout in five games since he made his debut on June 7.

 -----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State Track And Field Coach Karen Dennis Announces Retirement

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Harry Miller Discuss Mental Struggles On ESPN

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Routs Iowa, 83-21

2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods CB Jermaine Mathews Sets Official Visit

Ohio State To Sell Sections Of Old Ohio Stadium Turf

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Overwhelms Drake, 85-7

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates

Karen Dennis
News

Ohio State Track And Field, Cross Country Coach Karen Dennis Announces Retirement

By Andrew Lind4 hours ago
89. Harry Miller
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Harry Miller Discuss Mental Struggles On SportsCenter

By Andrew LindJun 12, 2022
Vic Janowicz
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Routs Iowa, 83-21

By Andrew LindJun 12, 2022
Jermaine Mathews
Recruiting

2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods CB Jermaine Mathews Sets Ohio State Official Visit

By Andrew LindJun 11, 2022
Ohio Stadium turf
Football

Ohio State To Sell Sections Of Old Ohio Stadium Turf

By Andrew LindJun 10, 2022
1935 Ohio State Football
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Overwhelms Drake, 85-7

By Andrew LindJun 10, 2022
Ryan Day and Austin Novosad
Recruiting

2023 Baylor QB Commit Austin Novosad Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

By Andrew LindJun 9, 2022
Justin Fields
Football

Watch Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Hit Home Runs At Wrigley Field

By Andrew LindJun 9, 2022