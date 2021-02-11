Ohio State Adds C.J. Barnett as Director of Player Development

Former Buckeye C.J. Barnett replaces Ryan Stamper, who left the program last month to join Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

When Urban Meyer took over the job with the Jacksonville Jaguars last month, he only took one member of the Ohio State coaching staff with him. Now the Buckeyes have filled that void.

Tony Gerdeman from Buckeye Scoop is reporting that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has hired former Buckeye C.J. Barnett to replace Ryan Stamper as the program's new Director of Player Development. The move has not yet been confirmed by Ohio State athletics, but Barnett's name is officially listed in the Ohio State University employee portal.

Stamper was an integral part of the Ohio State staff off the field. He was instrumental in developing and implementing the "Real Life Wednesdays" program for the Buckeyes. That program is described on the Buckeyes website as an initiative that put business and athletic leaders in front of Ohio State athletes for real world education on life after football. The program included resume writing, a speaker series, networking practice and concluded each spring with a job fair that typically drew 50-75 businesses to campus.

Barnett played for the Buckeyes four four years from 2009-2013 and was a starting safety for three years. He led the Buckeyes with 75 tackles in 2011. He finished his career with eight interceptions and was a team captain as a senior.

-----

You may also like:

Report: Tennessee Targeting Al Washington as New Defensive Coordinator

Big Ten Announces Revised 2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Ryan Day Values Continuity as He Develops, Promotes From Within His Own Ranks

Ohio State Targeting April 17 for Spring Game

Addressing Ohio State's Biggest Offseason Questions

Who Will Play Quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2021?

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook