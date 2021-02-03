Ohio State Targeting April 17 for Spring Game

The Ohio State Buckeyes are proceeding with tentative plans in place for their spring practice schedule.

During his press conference on National Signing Day (in which the Buckeyes didn't sign any new players because 21 of them signed in December), Day said Ohio State is hopeful to play their spring game on April 17 and begin their spring ball practices in mid-March.

Nothing is set in stone yet and even though the season ended nearly a month ago, the team is still operating under the Big Ten's CoVID-19 protocols. On Monday (Feb. 1), the Buckeyes began their winter workouts, which should last for approximately six weeks. The hope is to be able to have as close to a normal spring schedule as possible, come mid-March.

We are approaching the 1-year anniversary of CoVID-19 infiltrating college athletics and shutting down all sports on March 12. Ohio State had its pro day, spring game and the majority of its spring practices cancelled because of the pandemic.

As mentioned earlier, National Signing Day was uneventful for the Buckeyes after perhaps all but one of the incoming freshmen class signed their national letters of intent back in December. The only player that would likely still join this incoming class at Ohio State is defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who's father recently said J.T. wouldn't announce his commitment until at least April. But it appears the Buckeyes are holding a spot open for him and there is wide speculation that Ohio State is his top choice.

Meanwhile, of the 21 players that committed in December, a whopping 15 of them enrolled early and have already moved on campus and begun the winter workouts with the team. Winter workouts and spring practice will be a critical time in the development of those players as they get used to the college game. Frankly, it will also be extremely important for last year's freshmen class after they had such a truncated schedule last year. Among those most in-need of reps are quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord as they battle for the starting job this fall.

