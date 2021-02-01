Addressing Ohio State's Biggest Offseason Questions
One month ago today, the Ohio State Buckeyes silenced all of the naysayers that didn't think they belonged in the College Football Playoff this year when the pummeled Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. In a season that had so many challenging moments, that was a highlight that the Buckeyes will never forget.
The offseason is well underway at this point. A lot has happened in the last month including a frustrating loss to Alabama in the national championship game, lots of players both declaring for the NFL Draft and announcing they'll return for another year, co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison has retired (as of today) and four former Buckeyes played really well in the Senior Bowl last weekend.
In the video above, Brett Hiltbrand and I discuss some of the biggest questions that Ohio State is faced with this offseason.
- Who will play quarterback next year for the Buckeyes?
- How will Ryan Day handle hiring Mattison's replacement?
- How will Ohio State address the frustrating performance from this year's pass defense?
- How will the linebacking corps look next year after four players all moved on after the 2020 season?
- What will the coming weeks and months look like with spring practice, combine prep for draft eligible players, pro day, and the draft itself?
-----
-----
