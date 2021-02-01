Addressing Ohio State's Biggest Offseason Questions

How will Ryan Day handle filling Greg Mattison's vacancy? Who will assume Justin Fields' role as the starting quarterback? The Buckeyes have many things to address the next few months.

One month ago today, the Ohio State Buckeyes silenced all of the naysayers that didn't think they belonged in the College Football Playoff this year when the pummeled Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. In a season that had so many challenging moments, that was a highlight that the Buckeyes will never forget.

The offseason is well underway at this point. A lot has happened in the last month including a frustrating loss to Alabama in the national championship game, lots of players both declaring for the NFL Draft and announcing they'll return for another year, co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison has retired (as of today) and four former Buckeyes played really well in the Senior Bowl last weekend.

In the video above, Brett Hiltbrand and I discuss some of the biggest questions that Ohio State is faced with this offseason.

-----

You may also like:

Four Former Buckeyes Shine in Senior Bowl

Five Recruits to Watch for Ohio State Football Class of 2022

Who Will Play Quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2021?

WATCH: Jaheim Singletary Fired Up to Be a Buckeye

Ryan Day Reveals Class of 2021 Has Only One Vacant Spot

Co-Defensive Coordinator Greg Mattison is Retiring After Remarkable Career

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook