Ohio State Shares Game Day Information, Protocols for Fans

Here's the information you need to know before coming to Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Plus, 10,000 tickets still remain for the Buckeyes home-opener against Oregon.

Three members of the Ohio State athletics administrative staff address the media on Tuesday morning, ahead of the team's first home game this fall against Oregon. The Buckeyes and Ducks will play at 12 p.m. at The Shoe.

There are still plenty of tickets available for fans that may want to attend. OSU Athletics tells us that as of Tuesday morning, there were still roughly 10,000 tickets remaining.

Here are the biggest highlights that the athletic department wants fans to know before the come to campus on game day:

1. Come as early as possible, and please be patient. There is construction in campus, particularly on the west side. Things are going to be a little bit chaotic for the first home game of the season and it's best if you give yourself extra time to get where you need to go.

2. Download the official Ohio State Buckeyes app. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It's the best way to manage your tickets and parking. Plus there are other great features in the app, including the ability to stream the radio broadcast. All ticketing will be done through the mobile apps this season.

3. Ohio Stadium is now a cashless operation. Credit cards will be accepted wherever you need to make a transaction, but there are no more cash exchanges anywhere on game day.

4. Masks are not required anywhere in open-air spaces, including when you're sitting at your seat watching the game or walking on the concourse to get food at the concessions stand. However, masks are required to be worn in closed-air environments, such as bathrooms, elevators, and enclosed lobbies. If at any point you're uncomfortable and would prefer to wear a mask, feel free to do so.

5. Everyone that enters the stadium will pass through a metal detector. But they are designed to allow you to keep everything in your pockets.

For all questions and for further game day related information, fans are encouraged to visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Buckeye Report: Checking In On Ohio State After Beating Minnesota

Ohio State's Offensive Grades vs. Minnesota

Ohio State's Defensive Grades vs. Minnesota

Instant Analysis: Buckeyes Escape Minnesota Thanks to Explosive Offense

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Minnesota

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook